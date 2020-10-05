Mitsubishi Electric Receives S-EIV® Order from MTR in Hong Kong

First order for Station Energy Saving Inverter from railway company outside Japan

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 5 October 2020 - Mitsubishi Electric (Hong Kong) Limited announced today that it has received an order from MTR Corporation Ltd. (MTR) in Hong Kong for three Station Energy Saving Inverter (S-EIV®) systems, which enable surplus regenerative energy that is produced when trains brake, to be converted into low-voltage AC electricity to power station facilities such as lighting, air-conditioning, escalators and lifts. Mitsubishi Electric, having now received its first S-EIV® order from a railway company outside Japan, looks forward to helping MTR upgrade its energy-saving operations.









Station Energy Saving Inverter (S-EIV®)





Basic system





The three S-EIV®swill be used in Lai King Traction Substation at Airport Express and Tung Chung Line and in HKU Station at Island Line. Installation is scheduled for completion in July 2021. MTR, which is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, selected Mitsubishi Electric's S-EIV® for its small physical profile as well as its contribution to energy savings.





Mitsubishi Electric trialed its first-generation S-EIV® for MTR in 2016. The system has been shown to capture an average of 560 kilowatt hour of regenerative energy per day, which is roughly equal to the power consumption of 61 typical 3-member households in Hong Kong. According to the document by Legislative Council of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (https://www.legco.gov.hk/yr19-20/english/fc/fc/papers/fc20191129fc-44-1-e.pdf), each Hong Kong typical 3-member household consumes 275 kilowatt hour per month (9.17 kilowatt hour per day).

Recent improvements in train performance include the increasing generation of regenerative energy produced when trains brake, so railway companies are exploring ways to use this surplus energy effectively. Since Mitsubishi Electric's S-EIV® enables the energy to be used in powering station facilities, it is viewed as a promising solution for new energy savings.

S-EIV® is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

