  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves felt in Kaohsiung from magnitude 4.5 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/05 10:53
(CWB map of magnitude 4.5 quake)

(CWB map of magnitude 4.5 quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled southern Taiwan at 10:05 a.m. this morning (Oct. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 82.9 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a shallow depth of 5.7 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Kaohsiung City, a 3 in Chiayi County, and a 2 Taitung County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Pingtung and Changhua counties.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
2020/09/30 12:55
Magnitude 5.3, 5.0 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3, 5.0 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan
2020/09/29 09:44
Taiwan launches multiple disaster drills on Monday
Taiwan launches multiple disaster drills on Monday
2020/09/21 09:46
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2020/09/17 09:54
Earthquake alert to be sent to Taiwan cellphone users on Sept. 21
Earthquake alert to be sent to Taiwan cellphone users on Sept. 21
2020/09/16 15:16