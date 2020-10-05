Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled southern Taiwan at 10:05 a.m. this morning (Oct. 5), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 82.9 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a shallow depth of 5.7 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Kaohsiung City, a 3 in Chiayi County, and a 2 Taitung County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Pingtung and Changhua counties.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.