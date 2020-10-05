2 injured after paraglider hits powerline in northern Taiwan

Paraglider heading to shore (left), before crashing into powerline (right). (Photos by member of public) Paraglider heading to shore (left), before crashing into powerline (right). (Photos by member of public)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A paragliding instructor and a tourist were injured on Sunday (Oct. 4) after their parachute became snagged in a power line near a beachside resort in New Taipei City.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, the 59-year-old instructor, surnamed Ho (何), took off in a paraglider from a point above New Taipei City's Wanli Beach with a 21-year-old female tourist surnamed Hu (胡), reported CTS News. After gliding over the beach, the paraglider suddenly spun inland and crashed into a power line in front of White House Resort, sending both plummeting to the beach below.

Witnesses at the scene quickly dialed 119 for fire and ambulance services. Ho and Hu were conscious and were rushed to Keelung Chang Kung Memorial Hospital for treatment.



Paraglider turning towards White House Beach. (Photo from member of public)

Wanli Firefighting Team Captain Lien Chin-i (練進益) said that both had suffered bruises and were in pain, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, reported ETtoday. Lien said that the glider had collided with a power line about 5 meters above the ground but that the harness was relatively close to the ground when they fell, preventing more serious injuries.

Police suspect that Ho miscalculated the angle of his turn, causing the craft to sail too far inland and strike the powerline. However, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation.



Paraglider colliding with power line. (Photo from member of public)



Victim being attended to by paramedics. (Photo from member of public)