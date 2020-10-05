  1. Home
Chinese aircraft breaches Taiwan's ADIZ

Anti-submarine aircraft enters southwest section of air defense identification zone

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/05 10:06
Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft.

Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Air Force Command on Sunday (Oct. 4) stated that a Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The Air Force immediately dispatched fighter jets to the area, broadcast radio messages, and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems to track and monitor the Chinese plane. This is the 11th such incident since Sept. 16, CNA reported.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) released information on the ADIZ incursion under the "Real-time Military Updates" section of its official website Sunday evening. A Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft also flew into the southwestern section of the nation’s ADIZ on Saturday (Oct. 3).

Additionally, the MND on Saturday reported that a Canadian frigate sailing from the South China Sea had cruised through the Taiwan Strait and continued north. The military used joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor the Canadian ship’s movement.
