Dest makes debut for Barcelona as 1st American player

Barcelona's Sergino Dest runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Bar... Barcelona's Sergino Dest runs with the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Sergino Dest fights for the ball against Sevilla's Suso during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the... Barcelona's Sergino Dest fights for the ball against Sevilla's Suso during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergiño Dest made his debut for Barcelona on Sunday, becoming the first American to play in a Spanish league match for the club.

The defender went on in the 75th minute of Sunday’s game against Sevilla at Camp Nou with the score tied 1-1. He replaced left back Jordi Alba.

Dest signed a five-year contract for Barcelona on Thursday. Barcelona paid Ajax 21 million euros (around $25 million), plus an additional 5 million euros ($5.8 million) in add-ons, to acquire the 19-year-old Dest.

Another American, Konrad de la Fuente, who is in Barcelona’s reserve team, played with the first team during preseason.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports