Lewandowski scores 4 in Bayern's 4-3 win vs Hertha Berlin

Berlin's Maximilian Mittelstadt, right, reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Ger... Berlin's Maximilian Mittelstadt, right, reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Berlin's Maximilian Mittelstadt, right, sits on the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in M... Berlin's Maximilian Mittelstadt, right, sits on the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hert... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Berlin's Lucas Tousart, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Baye... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Berlin's Lucas Tousart, right, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's scorer Robert Lewandowski, right, and his teammates celebrate their side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC B... Bayern's scorer Robert Lewandowski, right, and his teammates celebrate their side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hert... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Her... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored four goals as Bayern Munich defeated Hertha Berlin 4-3 in a dramatic finale to their Bundesliga game on Sunday.

The Poland striker converted a penalty in injury time to leave the visitors with nothing but pride after twice coming from behind, from 2-0 and 3-2 down, to make it 3-3 in the 88th minute.

American defender Chris Richards made his first start for Bayern and set up Thomas Müller for what appeared to be the opening goal in the 36th minute. But the goal was ruled out through VAR as Müller was marginally offside.

There were no such issues four minutes later when Lewandowski grabbed his first goal. Again, Richards was involved. He crossed for Lewandowski to force a good save from Hertha goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. Serge Gnabry was first to the rebound and he pulled it back in through several defenders for Lewandowski to score from five meters (yards).

It was the Poland striker’s 100th goal in Bayern’s stadium.

Richards set up Lewandowski's 101st, sending in a low cross from the right in the 51st minute. Lewandowski took two steps before unleashing his shot inside the left post.

Hertha didn’t crumble, and Jhon Cordoba pulled one back with a powerful header to Matheus Cunha’s free kick in the 59th.

Richards picked up an injury and had to go off in the 65th, when Bayern’s Hansi Flick made a triple substitution.

But the visitors kept pushing and Cunha equalized in the 71st. The Brazilian made the most of a lucky bounce to go past Leon Goretzka and Jerome Boateng, played a one-two with Krzysztof Piatek, then stayed cool to sweep the ball past Manuel Neuer in Bayern’s goal.

Schwolow made a fine save to deny Lewandowski from a free kick, and the unmarked Corentin Tolisso somehow missed when it seemed easier to score.

Müller set up Lewandowski to complete his hat trick from close range in the 85th, but Jessic Ngankam equalized with a header in the 88th, just a minute after coming on for Hertha.

However, Maximilian Mittelstädt hauled Lewandowski down in the penalty area in injury time, and the forward dusted himself off to score the winner from the spot.

Wolfsburg and Augsburg drew 0-0 in the early game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP