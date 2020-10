Tottenham humiliates Man United with 6-1 Premier League win

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores his side's sixth goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and... Tottenham's Harry Kane scores his side's sixth goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

Tottenham players celebrate after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hots... Tottenham players celebrate after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and... Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Oli Scarff/Pool via AP)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Traffor... Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Alex Livesey/Pool via AP)

Tottenham's Serge Aurier, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester Unite... Tottenham's Serge Aurier, left, celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Tottenham tore apart Manchester United for a 6-1 victory on Sunday, exposing the defensive weaknesses in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side by inflicting the team's joint-heaviest Premier League defeat at home.

Only once since 1930 has United conceded six at home — to Manchester City nine years ago. Not since 1986 has United opened the league season with back-to-back home losses.

This was a crushing defeat to a Tottenham side managed by Jose Mourinho, who was fired in 2018 to make way for Solskjær. And against a team that has played eight games in 22 days across three competitions and was trailing after two minutes at Old Trafford.

But after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, United’s wretched defense allowed Tanguy Ndombele to level in the fourth minute and Son Heung-Min to net again inside three minutes.

United can be aggrieved that Erik Lamela’s apparent playacting led to Anthony Martial being sent off in the 28th minute. But the team was already being run ragged by Tottenham.

Harry Kane scored his first on the half-hour, Son netted again in the 37th, Serge Aurier was on target in the 51st and Kane wrapped up the rout from the penalty spot in the 79th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports