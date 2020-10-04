Southampton beats winless West Brom 2-0 in Premier League

Southampton's Oriol Romeu celebrates scoring their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southam... Southampton's Oriol Romeu celebrates scoring their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi, center, jumps to control the ball in front of Southampton's Oriol Romeu, right, during the English Premier League s... West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi, center, jumps to control the ball in front of Southampton's Oriol Romeu, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

Southampton's Oriol Romeu, center, scores their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampto... Southampton's Oriol Romeu, center, scores their second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampto... Southampton's Moussa Djenepo scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP)

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and... Southampton's Moussa Djenepo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

Southampton's Moussa Djenepo, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and So... Southampton's Moussa Djenepo, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton secured its second Premier League success of the season with a 2-0 victory over winless West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone had made three diving saves before Moussa Djenepo put Southampton ahead in the 41st minute with a shot into the bottom corner.

Just as West Brom looked to be gaining a foothold in the game, Southampton doubled its lead, with the ball looping to Oriol Romeu who sent a powerful volley into the net in the 69th for his first Southampton goal since February 2019.

West Brom has collected only one point in four games since returning to the Premier League.

