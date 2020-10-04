Temperatures to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan from Oct. 5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The weather in northern Taiwan is forecast to turn cool and wet on Monday (Oct. 5) due to strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The congenial weather will end with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, and starting on Monday, northeasterly winds will strengthen to turn the weather in northern and northeastern Taiwan cool, with temperatures in northern Taiwan likely to drop eight to 10 degrees, according CNA.

The CWB said that rainfall is forecast for northeastern Taiwan and mountainous parts of the Greater Taipei Area on Monday, with chances of heavy rains. Isolated brief showers are forecast for northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan, and southeastern Taiwan; partly cloudy weather is expected for the rest of the country, with isolated brief thundershowers in the mountains and in southern and central regions during the afternoon.

The cool weather is likely to continue through Thursday for northern and northeastern Taiwan.