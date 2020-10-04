  1. Home
Day hikers climbing Taiwan's highest mountain must heed ‘10 a.m. rule’

Those who do not reach Jade Mountain’s Paiyun Lodge by 10 a.m. will be deemed too slow, turned back

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/04 19:57
(Yushan National Park Headquarters photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — People wishing to in one day climb Jade Mountain (Yushan), the highest peak in Taiwan, must heed the “10 a.m. rule” or their adventurous dreams could evaporate by the time they reach Paiyun Lodge.

Jade Mountain usually requires multiple days to hike, though due to mid-mountain Paiyun Lodge’s ability to accommodate only 116 guests who are selected via lottery, many people attempt to blitzkrieg the trail in one day.

While a permit for a day hike also involves a drawing, the odds are better than for getting a reservation at the lodge.

According to the Yushan National Park Headquarters (YNPH), people planning day hikes must apply one month in advance. A drawing for permits is held daily, and 60 are chosen.

YNPH Deputy Director Lu Shu-huei (盧淑妃) reminded visitors that they must reach Paiyun Lodge by 10 a.m., or they will be considered slow hikers and be forced to turn back. It only gets steeper after the lodge, she said.

The entire hike is 21.8 km from the Tataka trailhead, which is located 2,600 meters above sea level. The summit of Jade Mountain sits at 3,952 meters.
