  1. Home
  2. Society

CWB: Tropical storm likely to affect Taiwan during Double Ten holiday

Intensifying tropical depression likely to bring rains to Taiwan during Double Ten holiday

  316
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/04 12:18
A tropical depression is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean. (CWB photo)

A tropical depression is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean. (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression is intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and is likely to develop into a storm, affecting northern Taiwan during the Double Ten national holiday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The bureau indicated on Sunday (Oct. 4) that a tropical depression is strengthening approximately 2,000 km east of Taiwan and will develop into a tropical storm over the next few days. Different weather forecasts show that it will either move slowly northward to Japan or move closer to northern Taiwan, with the periphery of the storm bringing rain.

The depression is expected to come within a distance of 1,000 km of Taiwan's east coast between late Wednesday and Thursday, then shifting even closer to the country between Friday and Saturday, CWB forecaster Chen Yi-hsiu (陳伊秀) said.

A second forecast predicts the low depression to move southward towards the Philippines, then head to the South China Sea through the Bashi Channel. If that happens, it will bring rain to Taiwan's southernmost point during the national holiday.

The CWB also said a northeasterly wind is strengthening and will unleash strong winds in northern, central, and eastern parts of the country and its offshore islands (Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu) from Sunday evening.
weather
typhoon
tropical storm
tropical depression
Taiwan weather

RELATED ARTICLES

Cool, wet weather to continue across Taiwan through weekend
Cool, wet weather to continue across Taiwan through weekend
2020/09/26 13:50
Sunny, comfortable weather forecast for Taiwan
Sunny, comfortable weather forecast for Taiwan
2020/09/20 21:04
Cool, wet weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend
Cool, wet weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend
2020/09/19 15:05
Major dams in Taiwan show alarmingly low water levels
Major dams in Taiwan show alarmingly low water levels
2020/09/18 17:33
Meteorologist predicts spell of hot, sunny weather for Taiwan
Meteorologist predicts spell of hot, sunny weather for Taiwan
2020/09/14 17:21