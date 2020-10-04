  1. Home
  2. World

Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0

By  Associated Press
2020/10/04 10:17
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Minnesota 1 1 2

First half_1, Minnesota, Kamara, 1 (penalty kick), 16th minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Molino, 6 (Reynoso), 69th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Spencer Richey; Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Fred Emmings, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 15th; Cruz, Cincinnati, 47th; Gasper, Minnesota, 50th; Lod, Minnesota, 76th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jeff Hosking, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne (Kamohelo Mokotjo, 89th), Greg Garza, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Allan Cruz (Brandon Vazquez, 72nd), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin; Yuya Kubo (Caleb Stanko, 79th), Jurgen Locadia.

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Jacori Hayes (Kevin Molino, 61st), Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso; Kei Kamara (Aaron Schoenfeld, 72nd).