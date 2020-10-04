Military activity around Taiwan keeps nation busy during Mid-Autumn Festival weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Air Force Command on Saturday (Oct. 3) stated that a Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In addition to dispatching fighter jets to respond, the Air Force also broadcast radio warnings and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems to track and monitor the Chinese plane. This latest incident marks the 10th incursion of a Chinese military aircraft since Sept. 16.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) released information on this development under the "Real-time Military Updates" section of its official website Saturday evening. On Thursday, a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft also breached the nation’s ADIZ.

Additionally, MND reported that a Canadian frigate sailed from the South China Sea and cruised through the Taiwan Strait, continuing north. The military used joint intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance to monitor the Canadian ship’s movement.

According to MND, the last time a Canadian warship passed through the Taiwan Strait was the HMCS Ottawa on Sept. 10 last year.