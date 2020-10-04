Saturday's best

STARS

—Shane Buechele, SMU, threw for 474 yards and three TDs to help the Mustangs beat No. 25 Memphis 30-27.

—Mac Jones, Alabama, passed for a career-high 435 yards and four TDs as the No. 2 Crimson Tide romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24.

—Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, ran for 208 yards and two TDs, including a 60-yard score with 2:20 left, to help the short-handed Hokies hold off Duke 38-31.

—Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State, ran for 145 yards and two scores in the No. 17 Cowboys' 47-7 victory over Kansas.

— Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for 268 yards and four TDs, leading the No. 3 Gators to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina.

—Jemel Jones, Army, ran for 138 yards and two TDs, and added a 33-yard TD pass as the Black Knights cruised to a 55-23 win over Abilene Christian.

—Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, threw for 322 yards and TDs in a 52-23 victory over Arkansas State.

AIR BAMA

Mac Jones launched his first pass far to John Metchie III for a 78-yard touchdown strike.

It was most definitely a sign of things to come.

Jones passed for a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of deep throws to Metchie and an even longer one to Jaylen Waddle, and No. 2 Alabama romped past No. 13 Texas A&M 52-24.

Briefly threatened early, Jones and the Crimson Tide flexed their considerable big-play muscle in the passing game to put away the Aggies.

For a team once known for running the ball, Bama aired it out.

FROGS TOP HORNS

Texas ran out of comebacks against Max Duggan and TCU.

The Horned Frogs quarterback ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to beat No. 9 Texas in a game that had 26 penalties and ended with TCU taking a safety to run out the final seconds of a 33-31 victory.

In doing so, the Horned Frogs dealt another tough blow to the Big 12′s College Football Playoff hopes now that Texas and Oklahoma, the league’s highest-ranked teams at the beginning of the season, each have early home losses to unranked opponents.

NUMBERS

15_Straight home wins by Cincinnati, matching the school record set from 1952-54.

37_Years since SMU last opened consecutive seasons 4-0.

