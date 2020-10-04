TCU stuns No. 9 Texas with a goal-line fumble recovery

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (... TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) celebrates with teammates after TCU recovered a Texas fumble during the second half of an NCAA college fo... TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) celebrates with teammates after TCU recovered a Texas fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 on Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.

Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1 with 2:32 to play.

Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Texas loss delivers another blow to the Big 12′s College Football Playoff hopes. The Longhorns (2-1, 1-1) and Oklahoma, who were the league’s highest ranked teams, have dropped early home games to unranked opponents.

Duggan made his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise.

Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. He was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards.

NO. 3 FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts hooked up for two more touchdowns, leading Florida past South Carolina.

Trask completed 21 of 29 passes for 268 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception. His second-quarter fumble kept the Gamecocks (0-2) in the game early.

Pitts finished with four receptions for 57 yards, commanding extra attention and beating South Carolina’s top defenders. He nearly made a one-handed catch in the third quarter, but the ball slipped off his left fingertips.

Some thought former Florida coach Will Muschamp and his Gamecocks would find a way. But the Gators (2-0) had their way with South Carolina for three quarters. They finished with 347 yards and punted twice.

NO. 21 TENNESSEE 35, MISSOURI 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eric Gray ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help Tennessee beat Missouri

The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.

Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter for Missouri (0-2).

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 30, NO. 24 PITTSBURGH 29

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh.

Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017.

Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front.

Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground for the Panthers.