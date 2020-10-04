Orlando City 3, New York Red Bulls 1

|New York Red Bulls
First half_1, Orlando City, Dike, 4 (Smith), 24th minute.
Second half_2, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 3 (Mueller), 50th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Valot, 1, 54th; 4, Orlando City, Carlos, 1 (Michel), 90th+8.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Ryan Meara; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Egbo, New York Red Bulls, 14th; Pereyra, Orlando City, 15th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Cory Richardson, Kyle Longville. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.
___
New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Kyle Duncan, Mandela Egbo (Jared Stroud, 58th), Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Cristian Casseres Jr (Dru Yearwood, 83rd), Kaku (Marc Rzatkowski, 73rd), Daniel Royer (Omir Fernandez, 73rd), Florian Valot; Brian White (Samuel Tetteh, 80th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller (Antonio Carlos, 79th), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso (David Loera, 90th+1), Nani, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 46th); Daryl Dike (Joey Dezart, 79th), Chris Mueller (Alex De John, 86th).