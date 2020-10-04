Pedro scores stunning goal to earn 1st win for Roma

Roger Ibañez da Silva, left, and Kevin Lasagna fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma, at the Dacia Arena in Udin...
Roger Ibañez da Silva, left, and Kevin Lasagna fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/LaPresse via AP)
Tolgay Arslan, left, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Fabio Rossi/LaPresse via AP)
Udinese player Stefano Okaka kicks the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)
Rodrigo De Paul, left, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)
MILAN (AP) — New signing Pedro scored a stunning goal as Roma won 1-0 at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday for its first victory of the fledgling season.
Roma was stripped of a point following its opening-round draw at Hellas Verona for using an ineligible player, then drew at home with Juventus.
Pedro scored the only goal of the match shortly after halftime with a fantastic 25-yard strike which went in off the right upright.
The 33-year-Pedro joined Roma from Chelsea in August.
Udinese has lost all three of its matches this season and is yet to score a goal.
CLINICAL SASSUOLO
Sassuolo made the most of their chances to beat newly promoted Crotone 4-1.
Simy converted a penalty four minutes after the break for Crotone to cancel out Domenico Berardi’s first-half opener.
But Francesco Caputo scored from the penalty spot for Sassuolo nine minutes later and doubled his tally five minutes from time.
Manuel Locatelli capped a good night for Sassuolo in stoppage time.
The Genoa-Torino match was postponed due to a large outbreak of the coronavirus within Genoa’s squad, with more than 20 players and staff members testing positive.
