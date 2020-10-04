Wilson's double gives Newcastle 3-1 win against Burnley

Newcastle's Callum Wilson, front left, scores his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Newca... Newcastle's Callum Wilson, front left, scores his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Stu Forster/Pool via AP)

Newcastle's Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between ... Newcastle's Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick, front, duels for the ball with Burnley's Charlie Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle Un... Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick, front, duels for the ball with Burnley's Charlie Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

Newcastle's Callum Wilson, left, duels for the ball with Burnley's Kevin Long during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United ... Newcastle's Callum Wilson, left, duels for the ball with Burnley's Kevin Long during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle Unit... Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Burnley at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson scored twice Saturday to lead Newcastle to a 3-1 victory that left Burnley without a point after three Premier League matches.

Wilson also set up the opener in the 14th minute when he chested Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s clearance off to Allan Saint-Maximin, who twisted and turned on the edge of the penalty area before striking into the bottom corner.

Burnley leveled in the 61st when Josh Brownhill recycled Ashley Westwood’s corner on the right and laid the ball into the path of fullback Phil Bardsley, whose half-cleared cross was volleyed home by Westwood.

Newcastle was back in front within four minutes when Saint-Maximin skipped past defender Charlie Taylor and crossed for Wilson to net.

Wilson made it four goals in four league games since signing from Bournemouth when he netted from the penalty spot in the 78th after goalkeeper Nick Pope tripped substitute Ryan Fraser.

Newcastle is sixth with seven points from four games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports