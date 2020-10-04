Man City held by Premier League newcomer Leeds 1-1

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, at left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester... Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, at left, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Jason Cairnduff/Pool via AP)

Leeds United's Liam Cooper, left, vies for the ball with Manchester City's Ferran Torres during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds ... Leeds United's Liam Cooper, left, vies for the ball with Manchester City's Ferran Torres during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)

Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at E... Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP)

Leeds United's Rodrigo, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and... Leeds United's Rodrigo, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Cath Ivill/Pool via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the strength of guru Marcelo Bielsa's Premier League newcomers as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Leeds on Saturday.

At a rainy, empty Elland Road — due to coronavirus restrictions — Rodrigo came off the bench in the second half to equalize with his first goal since joining Leeds ahead of the season in a club-record transfer.

The Spaniard pounced on a mistake by City goalkeeper Ederson to turn the ball home from close range in the 59th minute.

It canceled out the 16th-minute goal from Raheem Sterling, who cut inside on the left edge of the penalty area and drove a low shot inside the far post.

Leeds is in fifth place on its return to the top division after 16 years. But 2018 and 2019 champion Manchester City is eight points behind leader Everton in 10th place, albeit with a game in hand.

