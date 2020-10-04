Falcons rule out K Koo, S Allen and Neal vs Packers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) speak after the second half of an NFL football game,... Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) speak after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes the catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) for a touchdown during the seco... Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes the catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, left, defends against cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, during an NFL training camp football practice Saturday... Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen, left, defends against cornerback Darqueze Dennard, right, during an NFL training camp football practice Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and long snapper Josh Harris (47) celebrate a field goal kicked by Koo in the first half of an NFL football ga... Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and long snapper Josh Harris (47) celebrate a field goal kicked by Koo in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without kicker Younghoe Koo and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Coach Dan Quinn ruled all three players out on Saturday. Koo injured his right groin during warmups for last week's loss to the Bears. Neal has not been able to practice this week because of an ailing hamstring, while Allen will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) was able to do some running Friday and will be a game-time decision, according to Quinn.

The Falcons (0-3) added kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad this week. He will make his NFL debut in place of Koo, who wasn't able to handle kickoffs and missed a field goal and an extra point in the 30-26 loss to Chicago.

Receiver Julio Jones, who was among six starters unable to play last weekend, has taken limited reps in practice this week while nursing a hamstring injury. Jones conceded that he's not at 100 percent but sounded as though he expects to play at Green Bay,

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL