|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leicester
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|4
|9
|Liverpool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|4
|9
|Everton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|9
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|7
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Leeds
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|7
|6
|Crystal Palace
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|4
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|West Ham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|6
|3
|Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Man United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|3
|Southampton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Wolverhampton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|3
|West Brom
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|11
|1
|Burnley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Sheffield United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|0
___
Brighton 2, Man United 3
Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2
West Brom 3, Chelsea 3
Burnley 0, Southampton 1
Sheffield United 0, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 1
Man City 2, Leicester 5
West Ham 4, Wolverhampton 0
Fulham 0, Aston Villa 3
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0
Everton vs. Brighton, 1400 GMT
Leeds vs. Man City, 1630 GMT
Newcastle vs. Burnley, 1900 GMT
Leicester vs. West Ham, 1100 GMT
Southampton vs. West Brom, 1100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 1300 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 1300 GMT
Man United vs. Tottenham, 1530 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 1815 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|10
|Bristol City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|9
|Reading
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|9
|Swansea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Blackburn
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3
|6
|Luton Town
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Millwall
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Brentford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|QPR
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|Rotherham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Norwich
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Stoke
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Coventry
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Cardiff
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Derby
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|8
|3
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Preston
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Barnsley
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Wycombe
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|8
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|-8
___
Huddersfield 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Watford 1, Luton Town 0
Wycombe 0, Swansea 2
Barnsley 0, Coventry 0
Birmingham 1, Rotherham 1
Cardiff 1, Reading 2
Derby 0, Blackburn 4
Millwall 1, Brentford 1
Preston 0, Stoke 1
QPR 1, Middlesbrough 1
Bristol City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Bournemouth 1, Norwich 0
Coventry 1, Bournemouth 3
Norwich 0, Derby 1
Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Watford, 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. QPR, 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Preston, 1300 GMT
Stoke vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|Lincoln
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|9
|Hull
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|Doncaster
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|7
|Sunderland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|Swindon
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Gillingham
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|5
|Plymouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Northampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Oxford United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Fleetwood Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Crewe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Burton Albion
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Wigan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Charlton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Peterborough
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Shrewsbury
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Portsmouth
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Milton Keynes Dons
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
|Rochdale
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
___
Accrington Stanley 1, Oxford United 4
Crewe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1
Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Blackpool 0
Ipswich 2, Rochdale 0
Northampton 0, Hull 2
Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 1
Portsmouth 1, Wigan 2
Sunderland 1, Peterborough 0
Swindon 4, Burton Albion 2
Lincoln 2, Charlton 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Lincoln, 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town, 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham, 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Hull, 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale, 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Wigan, 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury, 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Oxford United, 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Charlton, 1400 GMT
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Peterborough, 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cambridge United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|0
|7
|Port Vale
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Newport County
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Crawley Town
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Morecambe
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|7
|6
|Harrogate Town
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|2
|5
|Salford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|2
|5
|Colchester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Bradford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Stevenage
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|4
|Leyton Orient
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Walsall
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Scunthorpe
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Exeter
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|Cheltenham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Barrow
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Mansfield Town
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Tranmere
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Oldham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Bolton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Grimsby Town
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Southend
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
___
Barrow 1, Colchester 1
Bolton 0, Newport County 2
Bradford 2, Stevenage 1
Cambridge United 0, Tranmere 0
Cheltenham vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT ppd
Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2
Oldham 2, Crawley Town 3
Port Vale 0, Harrogate Town 0
Salford 0, Forest Green 0
Scunthorpe 1, Carlisle 0
Southend 1, Morecambe 2
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT ppd
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Oldham, 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Southend, 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Walsall, 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 1400 GMT ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Bolton, 1400 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham, 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Salford, 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe, 1400 GMT
Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT
Bolton vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County, 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town, 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Morecambe, 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Carlisle, 1400 GMT
Salford vs. Tranmere, 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green, 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Exeter, 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Colchester, 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 1845 GMT