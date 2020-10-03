2020 Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards: Winners list

Winner of Best Music Group at 2020 Golden Melody Award, Fire EX Winner of Best Music Group at 2020 Golden Melody Award, Fire EX (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Golden Melody Awards (GMA) ceremony at Taipei Music Center on Saturday (Oct. 3) was originally slated for July but postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GMA awards outstanding artists and musicians from 27 categories. The ceremony was streamed online via LINE TODAY.

Current Winning list [updated 20:30]

《 Best New Vocal 》

ChihSiou (持修)／The Elephant in The Room／Ya Sound Entertainment Ltd.

《 Best Vocal Group 》

Chick en Chicks (蔡奇龍、Kartina Flavia Hai)／Beat Maker／Copy and Paste Music Production

《 Best Musical Group 》

Fire EX. (滅火器)／Stand Up Like a Taiwanese／FIRE ON MUSIC CO., LTD.

《 Best Vocalist (Indigenous Language) 》

CEKO (盧靜子)／CEKO TRIBUTE TO FALANGAW／Thirty Seven Degrees Productions

《 Best Vocalist (Hakka) 》

Misa (米莎)／THE SHIP OF FOOLS ／Foothills Folk LLC

《 Best Indigenous Language Album 》

MOTHER TONGUE (kinakaian 母親的舌頭)／ELEVENZ PRODUCTION & PUBLISHING CO., LTD.﹙Vocal：ABAO﹚

《 Best Hakka Album 》

THE SHIP OF FOOLS (戆仔船)／Foothills Folk LLC﹙Vocal：Misa﹚