2020 Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards: Winners list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Golden Melody Awards (GMA) ceremony at Taipei Music Center on Saturday (Oct. 3) was originally slated for July but postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GMA awards outstanding artists and musicians from 27 categories. The ceremony was streamed online via LINE TODAY.
Current Winning list [updated 20:30]
《 Best New Vocal 》
ChihSiou (持修)／The Elephant in The Room／Ya Sound Entertainment Ltd.
《 Best Vocal Group 》
Chick en Chicks (蔡奇龍、Kartina Flavia Hai)／Beat Maker／Copy and Paste Music Production
《 Best Musical Group 》
Fire EX. (滅火器)／Stand Up Like a Taiwanese／FIRE ON MUSIC CO., LTD.
《 Best Vocalist (Indigenous Language) 》
CEKO (盧靜子)／CEKO TRIBUTE TO FALANGAW／Thirty Seven Degrees Productions
《 Best Vocalist (Hakka) 》
Misa (米莎)／THE SHIP OF FOOLS ／Foothills Folk LLC
《 Best Indigenous Language Album 》
MOTHER TONGUE (kinakaian 母親的舌頭)／ELEVENZ PRODUCTION & PUBLISHING CO., LTD.﹙Vocal：ABAO﹚
《 Best Hakka Album 》
THE SHIP OF FOOLS (戆仔船)／Foothills Folk LLC﹙Vocal：Misa﹚