Inaugural 2020 Mama Africa Heritage Festival held in Taiwan

An event featuring African and Caribbean cultures on Saturday in Taipei brought together hundreds of people from different backgrounds through music, food, and dance.

The 2020 Mama Africa Heritage Festival, which was held for the first time in Taiwan, hopes to make people with African heritage in Taiwan feel more at home and share their culture with Taiwanese people, its organizers said. "The event is an opportunity to share our culture and heritage with the Taiwanese community and also for the African Americans, Africans, and those from the Caribbean to find an event that represents them," said Jenny Pierre.

The Haitian national, who has been in Taiwan for six years, and two other co-organizers, said they also hope to encourage people to experience new things and promote open-mindedness. At the festival, visitors were able to sample traditional Caribbean and African food such as jerk chicken wraps, Gambian Jollof rice, and Moroccan spiced pork sandwiches, while also trying face painting and hair braiding.

One attendee, De Markus Brandon from the United States said festivals like this make it easier for people to open up and get to know each other, as people tend to live in a bubble and focus on their own culture. The black community is often misrepresented in Taiwan, Brandon said, explaining that stereotypes remain when people ask where he comes from, often assuming he is from Africa.

"We are together, but we are different," he said.

Another participant Zoe Lorimer said the event is meaningful as "it touches on so many groups of people," and that she hopes connections can be made. "Unless people are motivated, they won't look for information," said the Scot.

It was that motivation that brought Taiwanese Chen Tzu-jung (陳姿蓉) to the event. The college student, who said she is interested in African culture, found the event through social media and took part in a singing contest with a French song called "Je veux."

"The song means 'I want to' in English, and I hope everyone here today can just be themselves at ease," she said.