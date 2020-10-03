The Latest: Russia's Rublev into French Open 4th round

Ball girls and boys run as they get switched in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Germany's Daniel Altmaier and Italy... Ball girls and boys run as they get switched in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Germany's Daniel Altmaier and Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:10 p.m.

Andrey Rublev advanced to the French Open fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against the unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

The 34-year-old Anderson still hopes to win a Grand Slam having lost finals to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

But the 118th-ranked veteran proved to be easy pickings for the No. 13 seed Rublev on Court Simonne Mathieu. He failed to earn even a single breakpoint against the 22-year-old Russian.

Rublev lost in the first round in his only previous appearance at Roland Garros — in 2017. He was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open this year and in 2017.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports