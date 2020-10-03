Floods sweep southeast France, several missing

At least nine people, including two firefighters and a policeman, are unaccounted for after floodwaters tore through a region of southeastern France, local authorities said Saturday.

Residents near the coastal city of Nice were urged to stay indoors as a storm dumped 450 millimeters (17.7 inches) of rain over 24 hours in some areas, Meteo France reported.

Communities in mountainous terrain close to the Italian border were worst affected by flooding.

Houses and a bridge were swept away by the floodwaters. Roads to several villages were also cut, and thousands of households across the southeast were without power.

Paris sending reinforcements

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Twitter that he would travel to the affected Alpes-Maritimes department as soon as it was possible to do so.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the government would send additional helicopters and firefighters to the region to help in the search efforts.

Around 850 emergency workers have been deployed to help in rescue and recovery efforts.

