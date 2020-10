Saturday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, vs. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, vs. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (16), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, vs. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.