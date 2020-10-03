Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards ceremony set to sparkle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The 2020 Golden Melody Awards ceremony is to take place at Taipei Music Center from 7 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 3).

Known as Taiwan's Grammys, the Golden Melody Awards for music gathers 163 nominations for 27 categories, determined by an 83-member jury, according to the Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development.

The best female Mandarin vocalist award is particularly intense this year as the nominees include singers Joanna Wang (王若琳), Fish Leong (梁靜茹), G.E.M., Peggy Hsu (許哲珮), Faith Yang (楊乃文), and Waa Wei (魏如萱).

Meanwhile, the competition for best male Mandarin vocalist is also exciting, with Wakin Chau (周華健), J.Sheon, Ayal Komod (張震嶽), Wee Meng Chee (黃明志), Wu Qing-feng (吳青峰), and Chiu (裘德) fighting for the honor.

The stars were scheduled to start appearing on the red carpet at 5 p.m. and the ceremony was to be held and broadcast online at 7 p.m. via YouTube and the Golden Melody Awards website.