AP Week in Pictures, Global

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, early Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Minnesota. (AP Photo/C... President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, early Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Minnesota. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Chandrashekhar Azad, leader of the Bhim Army, a political party of Dalits who represent the Hinduism's lowest caste, speaks during a protest against t... Chandrashekhar Azad, leader of the Bhim Army, a political party of Dalits who represent the Hinduism's lowest caste, speaks during a protest against the gang rape and killing of a woman in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Hundreds of protesters on Friday demanded the dismissal of a Hindu nationalist government in a northern Indian state where a 19-year-old woman from India's lowest caste was allegedly gang raped and brutally attacked last month and later died in a hospital. Dalits — formerly known as "untouchables" — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and sexual violence. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Petra, a Bavarian mountain farmer, drinks from a bottle of beer as she returns her cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgad... Petra, a Bavarian mountain farmer, drinks from a bottle of beer as she returns her cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgaden, Germany, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with small... A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with smaller numbers of pupils, more teachers and other related measures to enable children to resume their education without the risk of a spike in COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Police detain people inside a cordoned area during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Hong Kong police have a... Police detain people inside a cordoned area during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Hong Kong police have arrested dozens of people on suspicion of unauthorized assembly on China's National Day holiday after crowds gathered in a popular shopping district chanting pro-democracy slogans. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

People who recycle trash stand amid smoke from a fire at the main landfill as they wait outside the entrance which was closed due to the fire, in the ... People who recycle trash stand amid smoke from a fire at the main landfill as they wait outside the entrance which was closed due to the fire, in the poor Bañado Sur neighborhood of Asuncion, Paraguay, early Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home gather in a bus for evacuation as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Rosa Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.... Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home gather in a bus for evacuation as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Rosa Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tu... President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

A member of the Proud Boys, right, tries to get a counter protester to leave a rally by members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators o... A member of the Proud Boys, right, tries to get a counter protester to leave a rally by members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities ... A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities combating coronavirus in Madrid are adding a further eight areas of the Spanish capital to those with movement restrictions but have not followed a recommendation from the national government that the partial lockdown should apply to the whole city. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self... Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan)

People wait to ride a revolving swing at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. In the towns that speckle the Appalachian... People wait to ride a revolving swing at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. In the towns that speckle the Appalachian foothills of southeast Ohio, the pandemic has barely been felt. Coronavirus deaths and racial protests - events that have defined 2020 nationwide - are mostly just images on TV from a distant America. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Two visitors photograph the in the colorful autumn view at the Indian Head vista overlooking Lower Ausable Lake in the Adirondacks, Sunday, Sept. 27, ... Two visitors photograph the in the colorful autumn view at the Indian Head vista overlooking Lower Ausable Lake in the Adirondacks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, near Keene Valley, N.Y. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

SEPT. 26 - OCT. 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com