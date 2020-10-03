  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/10/03 16:19
Two visitors photograph the in the colorful autumn view at the Indian Head vista overlooking Lower Ausable Lake in the Adirondacks, Sunday, Sept. 27, ...
People wait to ride a revolving swing at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. In the towns that speckle the Appalachian...
Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self...
A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities ...
A member of the Proud Boys, right, tries to get a counter protester to leave a rally by members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators o...
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tu...
Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home gather in a bus for evacuation as the Shady Fire approaches in Santa Rosa Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020....
People who recycle trash stand amid smoke from a fire at the main landfill as they wait outside the entrance which was closed due to the fire, in the ...
Police detain people inside a cordoned area during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Hong Kong police have a...
A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with small...
Petra, a Bavarian mountain farmer, drinks from a bottle of beer as she returns her cattle from summer pastures across lake Koenigssee near Berchtesgad...
Chandrashekhar Azad, leader of the Bhim Army, a political party of Dalits who represent the Hinduism's lowest caste, speaks during a protest against t...
President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, early Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Minnesota. (AP Photo/C...

SEPT. 26 - OCT. 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com