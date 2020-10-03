Taiwan legislator proposes to make displaying Chinese flag fineable offense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) has proposed amending Taiwan's National Security Act to fine people who promote hostile forces in China, Hong Kong, Macau, and elsewhere.

In an interview on Friday (Oct. 2), Wang pointed out that people have often waved the Chinese flag in front of Taipei 101 and around Ximending and Xinyi District. In the past, the Patriotic Alliance Association has engaged in similar behavior in public, he noted.

Wang has therefore introduced an amendment to restrict the Chinese flag, CNA reported. Since it is illegal to display the national flag of Taiwan in China, using China’s flag for political purposes in Taiwan should likewise be prohibited and punishable by law, he believes.

The draft amendment would prevent citizens from engaging in propaganda for foreign forces working in concert with Beijing’s united front efforts to violate Taiwan's national identity. Offenders would be fined between NT$10,000 (US$346) and NT$100,000.

The draft amendment also forbids anyone from displaying, holding, or waving the flag or insignia of China, Hong Kong, Macau, or any other hostile foreign force. Offenders would be subject to fines of between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000 and banned from carrying out future public events.

The proposed amendment has been signed by 30 legislators, including DPP legislators Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純), Chou Chun-mi (周春米), and Tsai I-yu (蔡易餘), and Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟).