BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/03 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 38.60 38.65 36.63 37.05 Down 1.67
Nov 38.92 38.93 36.93 37.34 Down 1.67
Dec 39.25 39.27 37.30 37.74 Down 1.64
Jan 39.60 39.62 37.72 38.15 Down 1.61
Feb 40.05 40.05 38.14 38.55 Down 1.59
Mar 40.38 40.39 38.50 38.92 Down 1.56
Apr 40.44 40.50 38.87 39.26 Down 1.54
May 41.00 41.00 39.16 39.56 Down 1.52
Jun 41.01 41.04 39.47 39.81 Down 1.50
Jul 40.97 41.03 39.83 40.03 Down 1.48
Aug 41.42 41.42 39.92 40.22 Down 1.47
Sep 40.66 41.00 40.35 40.39 Down 1.46
Oct 40.70 40.70 40.38 40.54 Down 1.45
Nov 41.93 41.95 40.36 40.67 Down 1.42
Dec 40.80 40.80 40.76 40.76 Down 1.41
Jan 40.86 Down 1.39
Feb 40.97 Down 1.37
Mar 41.08 Down 1.35
Apr 41.20 Down 1.33
May 42.22 42.22 41.12 41.33 Down 1.31
Jun 41.50 41.50 41.42 41.42 Down 1.29
Jul 41.52 Down 1.28
Aug 41.63 Down 1.26
Sep 41.75 Down 1.24
Oct 41.88 Down 1.22
Nov 43.01 43.02 41.85 42.00 Down 1.20
Dec 42.08 Down 1.19
Jan 42.15 Down 1.18
Feb 42.23 Down 1.16
Mar 42.32 Down 1.14
Apr 42.40 Down 1.13
May 43.42 43.42 42.42 42.48 Down 1.13
Jun 42.54 Down 1.13
Jul 42.62 Down 1.12
Aug 42.72 Down 1.11
Sep 42.82 Down 1.09
Oct 42.92 Down 1.07
Nov 43.55 43.55 42.90 43.03 Down 1.05
Dec 43.09 Down 1.03
Jan 43.16 Down 1.02
Feb 43.24 Down 1.01
Mar 43.32 Down 1.00
Apr 43.40 Down 1.00
May 43.48 Down .99
Jun 43.53 Down .98
Jul 43.63 Down .98
Aug 43.66 Down .97
Sep 43.79 Down .96
Oct 43.88 Down .96
Nov 44.61 44.62 44.00 44.00 Down .95
Dec 44.07 Down .95
Jan 44.10 Down .95
Feb 44.19 Down .95
Mar 44.29 Down .95
Apr 44.37 Down .95
May 44.49 Down .95
Jun 44.57 Down .95
Jul 44.70 Down .95
Aug 44.76 Down .95
Sep 44.87 Down .95
Oct 44.95 Down .95
Nov 45.07 Down .95
Dec 45.11 Down .95
Jan 45.16 Down .95
Feb 45.28 Down .95
Mar 45.36 Down .95
Apr 45.51 Down .95
May 45.63 Down .95
Jun 45.81 Down .95
Jul 45.91 Down .95
Aug 46.02 Down .95
Sep 46.13 Down .95
Oct 46.19 Down .95
Nov 46.21 Down .95
Dec 46.27 Down .95
Jan 46.32 Down .95
Feb 46.42 Down .95
Mar 46.51 Down .95
Apr 46.66 Down .95
May 46.77 Down .95
Jun 46.94 Down .95
Jul 47.07 Down .95
Aug 47.17 Down .95
Sep 47.26 Down .95
Oct 47.33 Down .95
Nov 47.46 Down .95
Dec 47.45 Down .95
Jan 47.49 Down .95
Feb 47.58 Down .95
Mar 47.67 Down .95
Apr 47.81 Down .95
May 47.92 Down .95
Jun 48.11 Down .95
Jul 48.23 Down .95
Aug 48.34 Down .95
Sep 48.44 Down .95
Oct 48.50 Down .95
Nov 48.60 Down .95
Dec 48.66 Down .95
Jan 48.71 Down .95
Feb 48.79 Down .95
Mar 48.88 Down .95
Apr 49.00 Down .95
May 49.09 Down .95
Jun 49.24 Down .95
Jul 49.35 Down .95
Aug 49.44 Down .95
Sep 49.54 Down .95
Oct 49.62 Down .95
Nov 49.69 Down .95
Dec 49.78 Down .95
Jan 49.82 Down .95
Feb 49.87 Down .95
Mar 49.96 Down .95
Apr 50.06 Down .95
May 50.12 Down .95
Jun 50.23 Down .95
Jul 50.33 Down .95
Aug 50.44 Down .95
Sep 50.54 Down .95
Oct 50.63 Down .95
Nov 50.70 Down .95
Dec 50.76 Down .95
Jan 50.81 Down .95