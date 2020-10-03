New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|38.60
|38.65
|36.63
|37.05 Down 1.67
|Nov
|38.92
|38.93
|36.93
|37.34 Down 1.67
|Dec
|39.25
|39.27
|37.30
|37.74 Down 1.64
|Jan
|39.60
|39.62
|37.72
|38.15 Down 1.61
|Feb
|40.05
|40.05
|38.14
|38.55 Down 1.59
|Mar
|40.38
|40.39
|38.50
|38.92 Down 1.56
|Apr
|40.44
|40.50
|38.87
|39.26 Down 1.54
|May
|41.00
|41.00
|39.16
|39.56 Down 1.52
|Jun
|41.01
|41.04
|39.47
|39.81 Down 1.50
|Jul
|40.97
|41.03
|39.83
|40.03 Down 1.48
|Aug
|41.42
|41.42
|39.92
|40.22 Down 1.47
|Sep
|40.66
|41.00
|40.35
|40.39 Down 1.46
|Oct
|40.70
|40.70
|40.38
|40.54 Down 1.45
|Nov
|41.93
|41.95
|40.36
|40.67 Down 1.42
|Dec
|40.80
|40.80
|40.76
|40.76 Down 1.41
|Jan
|40.86 Down 1.39
|Feb
|40.97 Down 1.37
|Mar
|41.08 Down 1.35
|Apr
|41.20 Down 1.33
|May
|42.22
|42.22
|41.12
|41.33 Down 1.31
|Jun
|41.50
|41.50
|41.42
|41.42 Down 1.29
|Jul
|41.52 Down 1.28
|Aug
|41.63 Down 1.26
|Sep
|41.75 Down 1.24
|Oct
|41.88 Down 1.22
|Nov
|43.01
|43.02
|41.85
|42.00 Down 1.20
|Dec
|42.08 Down 1.19
|Jan
|42.15 Down 1.18
|Feb
|42.23 Down 1.16
|Mar
|42.32 Down 1.14
|Apr
|42.40 Down 1.13
|May
|43.42
|43.42
|42.42
|42.48 Down 1.13
|Jun
|42.54 Down 1.13
|Jul
|42.62 Down 1.12
|Aug
|42.72 Down 1.11
|Sep
|42.82 Down 1.09
|Oct
|42.92 Down 1.07
|Nov
|43.55
|43.55
|42.90
|43.03 Down 1.05
|Dec
|43.09 Down 1.03
|Jan
|43.16 Down 1.02
|Feb
|43.24 Down 1.01
|Mar
|43.32 Down 1.00
|Apr
|43.40 Down 1.00
|May
|43.48
|Down .99
|Jun
|43.53
|Down .98
|Jul
|43.63
|Down .98
|Aug
|43.66
|Down .97
|Sep
|43.79
|Down .96
|Oct
|43.88
|Down .96
|Nov
|44.61
|44.62
|44.00
|44.00
|Down .95
|Dec
|44.07
|Down .95
|Jan
|44.10
|Down .95
|Feb
|44.19
|Down .95
|Mar
|44.29
|Down .95
|Apr
|44.37
|Down .95
|May
|44.49
|Down .95
|Jun
|44.57
|Down .95
|Jul
|44.70
|Down .95
|Aug
|44.76
|Down .95
|Sep
|44.87
|Down .95
|Oct
|44.95
|Down .95
|Nov
|45.07
|Down .95
|Dec
|45.11
|Down .95
|Jan
|45.16
|Down .95
|Feb
|45.28
|Down .95
|Mar
|45.36
|Down .95
|Apr
|45.51
|Down .95
|May
|45.63
|Down .95
|Jun
|45.81
|Down .95
|Jul
|45.91
|Down .95
|Aug
|46.02
|Down .95
|Sep
|46.13
|Down .95
|Oct
|46.19
|Down .95
|Nov
|46.21
|Down .95
|Dec
|46.27
|Down .95
|Jan
|46.32
|Down .95
|Feb
|46.42
|Down .95
|Mar
|46.51
|Down .95
|Apr
|46.66
|Down .95
|May
|46.77
|Down .95
|Jun
|46.94
|Down .95
|Jul
|47.07
|Down .95
|Aug
|47.17
|Down .95
|Sep
|47.26
|Down .95
|Oct
|47.33
|Down .95
|Nov
|47.46
|Down .95
|Dec
|47.45
|Down .95
|Jan
|47.49
|Down .95
|Feb
|47.58
|Down .95
|Mar
|47.67
|Down .95
|Apr
|47.81
|Down .95
|May
|47.92
|Down .95
|Jun
|48.11
|Down .95
|Jul
|48.23
|Down .95
|Aug
|48.34
|Down .95
|Sep
|48.44
|Down .95
|Oct
|48.50
|Down .95
|Nov
|48.60
|Down .95
|Dec
|48.66
|Down .95
|Jan
|48.71
|Down .95
|Feb
|48.79
|Down .95
|Mar
|48.88
|Down .95
|Apr
|49.00
|Down .95
|May
|49.09
|Down .95
|Jun
|49.24
|Down .95
|Jul
|49.35
|Down .95
|Aug
|49.44
|Down .95
|Sep
|49.54
|Down .95
|Oct
|49.62
|Down .95
|Nov
|49.69
|Down .95
|Dec
|49.78
|Down .95
|Jan
|49.82
|Down .95
|Feb
|49.87
|Down .95
|Mar
|49.96
|Down .95
|Apr
|50.06
|Down .95
|May
|50.12
|Down .95
|Jun
|50.23
|Down .95
|Jul
|50.33
|Down .95
|Aug
|50.44
|Down .95
|Sep
|50.54
|Down .95
|Oct
|50.63
|Down .95
|Nov
|50.70
|Down .95
|Dec
|50.76
|Down .95
|Jan
|50.81
|Down .95