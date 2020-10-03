James and Falcao return to Colombia for World Cup qualifying

Everton's James Rodriguez reacts during the English League Cup round of 16 soccer match between Everton and West Ham at the Goodison Park stadium in L... Everton's James Rodriguez reacts during the English League Cup round of 16 soccer match between Everton and West Ham at the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Alex Livesey, Pool via AP)

BOGOTA (AP) — James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao have been summoned by Colombia for their first two World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Chile this month.

“The great news are James' return to his place in soccer, playing and competing regularly, and the recovery and return of our captain Falcao,” coach Carlos Queiroz said on Friday.

Rodriguez has scored his first goal for Everton, and Falcao had netted three in the Turkish league.

Colombia will face Venezuela on Oct. 9 in Barranquilla, and then travel to Santiago to play Chile four days later.

Colombia:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico), Álvaro Montero (Tolima), Aldair Quintana (Atlético Nacional).

Defenders: Stefan Medina (Monterrey), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Yerry Mina (Everton), Dávinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo), Jhon Lucumí (Genk), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Atalanta).

Midfielders: Matheus Uribe (Porto), Jorman Campuzano (Boca Juniors), Wílmar Barrios (Zenit St. Petersburg), Jéfferson Lerma (Bornemouth), Yairo Moreno (León), Steven Alzate (Brighton), James Rodríguez (Everton).

Strikers: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Radamel Falcao (Galatasaray), Duván Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta), Luis Díaz (Porto).

