French Open Results

Friday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Casper Ruud (28), Norway, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (14), France, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (11), Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 7-5, 6-4.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, vs. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Alison Riske, United States, and Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-2.