Thai novelist depicts life of migrant workers in Taiwan in new fiction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Award-winning Thai novelist Rewat Panpipat on Friday (Oct. 2) has released his latest book "Birds on a Wire" (候鳥) and said it was inspired by the real-life stories of migrant workers in Taiwan.

Speaking at the Book Expo Thailand 2020, Panpipat said the book was based on his observations and the stories he gathered from Thai workers during a stay in Taiwan between 2017 and 2018. He said he wants to explore the relationship between people and their destiny.

Panpipat's first encounter with Taiwan was in 2017 when the Ministry of Culture (MOC) invited him to participate in the Asian Poetry Festival. While sharing ideas with local artists, he found out that international writers can apply to stay in Taiwan for a short period of time and create.

At the end of 2018, Panpipat received permission from the Taiwan government to become a resident artist at the Treasure Hill Artist Village in Taipei, where he spent three months collecting material for "Birds on a Wire." Although the book is fictional, it offers a realistic depiction of the struggles a migrant worker faces after arriving in Taiwan.

Panpipat pointed out that Thai migrants in Taiwan are like migrating birds. He said they make the tough decision to leave their homes to work in a foreign country, in exchange for better lives for their families.

Panpipat said he hoped "Birds on a Wire" would connect with more than just Thai readers, but people from all backgrounds. He said the book can serve as an inspiration for those who want to better understand the meaning of life, reported CNA.

A former poetry editor of Thailand's Khom Chat Luek daily newspaper, Panpipat has published more than 20 literary works, such as "Reminiscence of the River" and "HEAT: A Southeast Asian Urban Anthology." He is the winner of the Southeast Asian Writers Award in 2004, the Silpathorn Artist Award in 2014, and the Mekong River Literature Award in 2017.



"Birds on a Wire" depicts stories of migrant workers in Taiwan. (Facebook, Treasure Hill Artist Village photo)