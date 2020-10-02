Taiwan sees surge in mobile payments amid COVID-19

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The amount of mobile payments in Taiwan totaled NT$120.9 billion (US$4.18 billion) during the first seven months in 2020, representing a 156 percent jump year-on-year, as people turn to contactless payments during the coronavirus.

The five most used mobile payment methods are credit cards, debit cards, electronic tickets such as EasyCards, Online to Offline (O2O), and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), according to the Banking Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Commission.

The growing popularity of mobile wallets can be attributed to the increased availability of the services, and the convenience they bring to customers. Promotions at retailers such as supermarkets have also helped attract a population who used to pay in cash, reported CNA.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic that emerged at the start of the year has driven people to go contactless when making purchases, to reduce virus transmission risks. Among the five methods, mobile credit cards account for the lion’s share in terms of the amount spent, which stands at NT$119.3 billion, wrote UDN.

The country’s financial authorities have moved to amend regulations promoting mobile wallets while ensuring the safety of their use. The objective is for mobile payments to reach 90 percent by 2025, according to TechNews.