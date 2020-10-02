  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan sees surge in mobile payments amid COVID-19

Increased cellphone use and consumers worried about coronavirus transmission boost mobile wallet use

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/02 18:45
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The amount of mobile payments in Taiwan totaled NT$120.9 billion (US$4.18 billion) during the first seven months in 2020, representing a 156 percent jump year-on-year, as people turn to contactless payments during the coronavirus.

The five most used mobile payment methods are credit cards, debit cards, electronic tickets such as EasyCards, Online to Offline (O2O), and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS), according to the Banking Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Commission.

The growing popularity of mobile wallets can be attributed to the increased availability of the services, and the convenience they bring to customers. Promotions at retailers such as supermarkets have also helped attract a population who used to pay in cash, reported CNA.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic that emerged at the start of the year has driven people to go contactless when making purchases, to reduce virus transmission risks. Among the five methods, mobile credit cards account for the lion’s share in terms of the amount spent, which stands at NT$119.3 billion, wrote UDN.

The country’s financial authorities have moved to amend regulations promoting mobile wallets while ensuring the safety of their use. The objective is for mobile payments to reach 90 percent by 2025, according to TechNews.
mobile payments
mobile wallets
contactless
pandemic
COVID-19
coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan confirms imported coronavirus case from Indonesia
Taiwan confirms imported coronavirus case from Indonesia
2020/10/01 14:27
China to require Taiwan arrivals to submit negative coronavirus test results
China to require Taiwan arrivals to submit negative coronavirus test results
2020/10/01 10:58
Third Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine candidate authorized for human trials
Third Taiwanese COVID-19 vaccine candidate authorized for human trials
2020/10/01 09:30
COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
2020/09/30 20:00
Taiwanese man listed as positive asymptomatic case after entering China
Taiwanese man listed as positive asymptomatic case after entering China
2020/09/30 15:50