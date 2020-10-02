'Love Wins' Pride parade kicks off in West Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The "Love Wins" Pride parade took to the streets of Taiwan's Miaoli County on Friday (Oct. 2) to promote rights for LGBT communities and gender equality.

As part of the Pride Month celebrations, the 3.5 kilometer parade attracted hundreds of participants, including legislators from a number of parties, after setting off from Miaoli County Hall Friday afternoon. There were also 19 booths set up by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and LGBT-friendly businesses.

Legislators who joined the march included Claire Wang (王婉諭) and Sang Kok-ting (宋國鼎) of the New Power Party (NPP), Yu Mei-nu (尤美女) and Chen Kuang-hsuan (陳光軒) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), independent Tseng Wen-hsueh (曾玟學), and Chen Pin-an (陳品安).

The event organizers said the "Love Wins" Pride parade is an opportunity to unite all supporters of gender equality in Miaoli County, which is considered more traditional than its neighboring counties. They added that they were able to fundraise more than NT$260,000 (US$8,990) for this year's parade and it showed local determination to support LGBT people, reported UDN.

The organizers expressed hope the county government could consider LGBT communities in their policies and break out of the "male and female" framework. They also urged Taiwanese to gain more understanding of LGBT identities to avoid potential discrimination and fear, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's capital city Taipei is also expected to hold Asia's largest gay parade later this month, with the theme "Beauty, My Own Way." Nearly 200,000 people from Taiwan and overseas took part in last year's event, although smaller crowds are expected this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Hundreds marched in support of LGBT rights and gender equality. (CNA photo)



Volunteers and participants at the "Love Wins" Pride parade. (Facebook, Miaoli Loves to Turn photo)