Drug dealer in food delivery garb arrested

A 19-year-old man pretending to be a food delivery man was caught selling illicit drugs in Taoyuan on Thursday, according to the city's police force.

The suspect, identified only by his surname Yeh (葉), was found to be looking to sell drugs through a social media site by the Taoyuan City Police Department's Taoyuan Precinct, the police said in a statement Friday. The police said it contacted Yeh online and arranged a transaction with him outside a convenience store.

He arrived wearing a food delivery service uniform and was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday. A total of 16 packets of drugs in instant coffee packaging were found in the delivery box attached to a scooter Yeh rode to the location, according to the police.

The man told the police he bought the uniform and the delivery box as a disguise, but did not give details on how he got hold of the drugs seized, the police said. The case was transferred to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office for further investigation into the drug offenses, the police said.