President Tsai wishes Trump swift recovery from COVID-19

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wishes U.S. President Donald Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19, the Presidential Office said Friday, hours after Trump tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus.

After a briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on the latest development in the U.S., Tsai sent her best wishes to Trump and his wife Melania and "wished them a swift recovery under the professional care of their medical team," according to office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵).

MOFA also conveyed best wishes from Tsai and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to the first couple, via the American Institute in Taiwan.

"Our best wishes to @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery & return to full health," MOFA said in a Twitter post. "The government & people of Taiwan stand with the U.S. at this testing time."

In a tweet late Thursday night, Trump said "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," an announcement that threw the U.S. into a state of uncertainty as its presidential election is just a month away.

Trump's physician, Sean P. Conley, however, said in a statement that both the president and the first lady are "both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."