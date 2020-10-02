Taiwan to form national cybersecurity team

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan plans to establish a national cybersecurity team that will cover technologies from semiconductors to 5G, and seek to make inroads on the international market with information security solutions.

The Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration has acknowledged the importance of linking five key industries with the country’s IT ambitions. These sectors span information technology and digital, national defense, green energy, renewable energy, biotech, and others, reported CNA.

A Cabinet report suggests five approaches to promote Taiwan’s cybersecurity edge. Advancing core technologies, finding niche markets, and keeping abreast with international standards are top on the agenda.

From the perspective of education, Taiwan will recruit at least 80 additional experts in four years to help cultivate talent in the area. A national cybersecurity team will be formed to provide solutions in targeted areas including semiconductors, the Internet of Things, healthcare, AI, and 5G industries.

Also, the country will create a cybersecurity excellence center looking at the research and development of task-oriented technologies. Last month, reports said the government has set aside a budget of NT$818 million (US$28 million) for setting up such a facility by 2022, which will focus on three aspects: network security, information security, and password security.