Taiwan offers hope to foreigners seeking urgent medical treatment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has become a lifeboat for foreigners who have not received adequate medical treatment in their home countries.

Taiwan relaxed border controls in August to allow entry to foreign nationals who have urgent medical needs, becoming one of the few countries with the capacity to provide such humanitarian services, as COVID-19 continues to spread. The measure is not intended to make a profit from medical travel, CNA reported, citing top hospital officials.

According to Hong Zi-ren (洪子仁), vice superintendent of the Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital, disruptions to international flights mean patients need to spend a fortune to access treatment in other countries via charter flights.

A Cambodian male in his 60s, who was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in Taiwan two years ago, was forced to receive alternative treatment in his home country and suffered sepsis — before he was allowed to travel to Taiwan in August for treatment at the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital International Medical Center. The center received a letter from the patient’s daughter to express her gratitude to staff, according to the report.

A four-year-old boy from Palau, who suffered serious bone fractures in a traffic accident in July, waited a month until he was transferred to Taiwan for surgery paid for with charity funds. A Vietnamese newborn with liver failure was flown to the Taipei Veterans General Hospital last month for a liver transplant from her mother, in an exceptional case that waived 14-day quarantine rules.

These examples demonstrate Taiwan’s willingness and capability to help. However, with strict rules that require applicants to stay in a location that is not more than a four-hour flight to Taiwan, among other requirements, at least three cancer patients have passed away during the application process, according to Hong.