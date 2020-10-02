  1. Home
Taiwan announces 2 coronavirus cases from US, Japan

Most recent cases are Taiwanese men who traveled abroad for work

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/02 14:46
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 2) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from the U.S. and Japan.

Case No. 516 is a Taiwanese male in his 30s who had been working in the U.S., while No. 517 is a Taiwanese male in his 40s who started working in Japan, in January. With the two new cases, Taiwan has confirmed 517 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began.

According to the CECC, No. 516 has worked in the U.S. for years and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 20 to visit his family. Upon arriving at the airport, he informed quarantine officers that he had come into contact with coronavirus patients while in the U.S. and had experienced fever, coughing, and a loss of smell in late August.

On Friday, he was confirmed with COVID-19 and transported to a hospital isolation ward. The health department has identified 12 passengers who sat directly in front of and behind him during the flight to Taiwan and told them to undergo home isolation.

Case No. 517 went to Japan for work in January and started experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Sept. 15. After seeking local medical treatment, he was diagnosed with flu and instructed to return home to rest.

When he arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 30, he informed quarantine officers of his symptoms and was transported to a quarantine center. On Friday, he was confirmed with COVID-19 and the health department has identified nine people who came into contact with him.

The country's death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with 425 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.

As of Friday, 26 patients were still being treated at hospitals, with 484 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
US
Japan
imported case
CECC

