AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/10/02 11:59
A Jaguar named Ousado, who suffered second-degree burns during fires in the Pantanal region, rests in his cage after treatment at the headquarters of ...
Makeshift homes set up by squatters cover a field in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A court has ordered the evict...
Blas Caceres of Paraguay's Libertad, below, and Guillermo Fernandez of Argentina's Boca Juniors battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores soccer ...
A man walks alone in Plaza de Francia during a day of economic reopening activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Casco Viejo neighborhood of Pana...
Abortion-rights demonstrators clash with the police during the "Day for Decriminalization of Abortion in Latin America and the Caribbean" march in Mex...
Inflatable unicorns float on Sarah Kubstichek Lake for the first Floating Festival in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The festival is the...
A person wears a decorated mask amid of new coronavirus pandemic during the Diversity Parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The event...
People who recycle trash stand in smoke coming from a fire at the main landfill as they wait outside the entrance, closed due to the fire in the poor ...
Aide Choque, wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, jumps with her skateboard during a youth talent show in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Sept. 30, ...
Gabriel of Brazil's Flamengo is carried away on a stretcher after getting injured during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Ecuador's Independie...
A fan of Peru's Alianza Lima cheers with a red flare during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Venezuela's Estudiantes de Merida FC at the Aleja...

SEPT. 25 – Oct. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch.

