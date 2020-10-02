  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/02 10:36
Relatives in personal protective equipments weep near the body during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. ...
A woman and a child wait to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Unchahar, Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh...
Attendees wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus watch a presentation by auto maker Geely at the Beijing International Automotive Exhib...
Police detain people inside a cordoned area during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Hong Kong police have arre...
India's opposition Congress party supporters protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district hold onto each ot...
Indian activists hold placards and shout slogans from inside a bus after being detained during a protest in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 202...
A 102.39 carat, D color, flawless diamond is displayed by a model at a Sotheby's auction room in Hong Kong Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. It is the first tim...
A teacher, left, wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, hands over a student's electronic tablet to a woman as they prepa...
A villager offers prayer to an adult wild female elephant before it is buried in Rani reserve forest, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Saturday, Se...
A man looks at his smartphone while being silhouetted at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin...
A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 20...

SEPT. 25-OCT. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

