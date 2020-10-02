AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 20... A man stands in front of a blank electronic stock board supposedly showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A man looks at his smartphone while being silhouetted at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin... A man looks at his smartphone while being silhouetted at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A villager offers prayer to an adult wild female elephant before it is buried in Rani reserve forest, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Saturday, Se... A villager offers prayer to an adult wild female elephant before it is buried in Rani reserve forest, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Two wild elephants that came out in search of food died after being electrocuted in Bakrapara village near Rani reserve forest, according to locals and forest officers. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A teacher, left, wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, hands over a student's electronic tablet to a woman as they prepa... A teacher, left, wearing a protective suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, hands over a student's electronic tablet to a woman as they prepare for online classes during the opening of school next week at the Dona Rosario High School in Quezon city, Philippines, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Public schools will hold online classes using electronic gadgets and educational materials provided to students as the opening got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A 102.39 carat, D color, flawless diamond is displayed by a model at a Sotheby's auction room in Hong Kong Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. It is the first tim... A 102.39 carat, D color, flawless diamond is displayed by a model at a Sotheby's auction room in Hong Kong Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. It is the first time that a diamond this size and caliber will be auctioned without reservations in history. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Indian activists hold placards and shout slogans from inside a bus after being detained during a protest in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 202... Indian activists hold placards and shout slogans from inside a bus after being detained during a protest in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's opposition Congress party supporters protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district hold onto each ot... India's opposition Congress party supporters protesting against gang rape and killing of a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district hold onto each other as Indian policemen try to detain them in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The gang rape and killing of the woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system has sparked outrage across the country with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protesters rallying on the streets. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Police detain people inside a cordoned area during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Hong Kong police have arre... Police detain people inside a cordoned area during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Hong Kong police have arrested dozens of people on suspicion of unauthorized assembly on China's National Day holiday after crowds gathered in a popular shopping district chanting pro-democracy slogans. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Attendees wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus watch a presentation by auto maker Geely at the Beijing International Automotive Exhib... Attendees wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus watch a presentation by auto maker Geely at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Auto China 2020, postponed from March, is the first major trade show for any industry since the pandemic began as automakers are looking to China, the first major economy to start recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A woman and a child wait to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Unchahar, Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh... A woman and a child wait to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Unchahar, Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, India, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus tally has reached 6 million cases, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Relatives in personal protective equipments weep near the body during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. ... Relatives in personal protective equipments weep near the body during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. India's confirmed coronavirus tally has reached 6 million cases, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

SEPT. 25-OCT. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

