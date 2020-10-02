  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/10/02 08:00
Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self...
A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities ...
Riot police arrest a protester who shouted "I can't breathe" after taking part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at Trafalgar Square, organized by Stop N...
Medical residents sit in the middle of an avenue as they take part in a protest against their working conditions during a strike in Barcelona, Spain, ...
A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with small...
An election committee member wearing a protective suit holds a ballot box for a man to vote in regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling sta...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask during a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, at ...
Naguey drinks a final beer with his cat Nela before bars and restaurants close in Marseille, southern France, Sunday Sept. 27, 2020. As restaurants an...
Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve against Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland G...
MotoGP rider Johann Zarco of France, right, loses control of his bike and crashes into championship leader Andrea Dovizioso of Italy during the Catalu...
Riders travel in a line during the men's elite event at the road cycling World Championships in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew...

Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self...

A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities ...

Riot police arrest a protester who shouted "I can't breathe" after taking part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at Trafalgar Square, organized by Stop N...

Medical residents sit in the middle of an avenue as they take part in a protest against their working conditions during a strike in Barcelona, Spain, ...

A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with small...

An election committee member wearing a protective suit holds a ballot box for a man to vote in regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling sta...

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask during a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, at ...

Naguey drinks a final beer with his cat Nela before bars and restaurants close in Marseille, southern France, Sunday Sept. 27, 2020. As restaurants an...

Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve against Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland G...

MotoGP rider Johann Zarco of France, right, loses control of his bike and crashes into championship leader Andrea Dovizioso of Italy during the Catalu...

Riders travel in a line during the men's elite event at the road cycling World Championships in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew...

SEPT. 25 - OCT. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com