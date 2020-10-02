AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Riders travel in a line during the men's elite event at the road cycling World Championships in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew... Riders travel in a line during the men's elite event at the road cycling World Championships in Imola, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MotoGP rider Johann Zarco of France, right, loses control of his bike and crashes into championship leader Andrea Dovizioso of Italy during the Catalu... MotoGP rider Johann Zarco of France, right, loses control of his bike and crashes into championship leader Andrea Dovizioso of Italy during the Catalunya Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve against Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland G... Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve against Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Naguey drinks a final beer with his cat Nela before bars and restaurants close in Marseille, southern France, Sunday Sept. 27, 2020. As restaurants an... Naguey drinks a final beer with his cat Nela before bars and restaurants close in Marseille, southern France, Sunday Sept. 27, 2020. As restaurants and bars in Marseille prepared Sunday to shut down for a week as part of scattered new French virus restrictions, Health Minister Olivier Veran insisted that the country plans no fresh lockdowns. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask during a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, at ... German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask during a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

An election committee member wearing a protective suit holds a ballot box for a man to vote in regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling sta... An election committee member wearing a protective suit holds a ballot box for a man to vote in regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Czechs are casting ballots from their cars for the first time, a measure forced by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 156 drive-in temporary ballot stations have been established by the armed forces across the country for those quarantined due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with small... A student attends class at a school in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Sept, 28, 2020. Schools around the country have reopened in phases, but with smaller number of pupils, more teachers and other related measures to enable children to resume their education without the risk of a spike in COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Medical residents sit in the middle of an avenue as they take part in a protest against their working conditions during a strike in Barcelona, Spain, ... Medical residents sit in the middle of an avenue as they take part in a protest against their working conditions during a strike in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Riot police arrest a protester who shouted "I can't breathe" after taking part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at Trafalgar Square, organized by Stop N... Riot police arrest a protester who shouted "I can't breathe" after taking part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at Trafalgar Square, organized by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities ... A man wearing a mask walks past graffiti depicting a globe in the Orcasitas neighborhood in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Health authorities combating coronavirus in Madrid are adding a further eight areas of the Spanish capital to those with movement restrictions but have not followed a recommendation from the national government that the partial lockdown should apply to the whole city. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self... Ethnic Armenian volunteer recruits gather at a center to receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan)

SEPT. 25 - OCT. 1, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

