Ronaldo's Juventus gets Messi's Barcelona in CL group stage

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/10/01 23:54
GENEVA (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time.

Messi’s Barcelona was drawn from the pot of second-seeded teams Thursday into the group where Ronaldo’s Juventus team was already placed as a top seed.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo and the 33-year-old Messi had a long-standing rivalry in the Spanish league when the Portugal star was with Real Madrid, but have never faced each other so early in the Champions League.

They did meet in the 2009 final, when Messi scored as Barcelona beat Ronaldo and Manchester United 2-0.

