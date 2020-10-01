Ravens looking to extend road winning streak at Washington

BALTIMORE (2-1) at WASHINGTON (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Ravens 2-1; Washington 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING — Washington beat Ravens 16-10 on Oct. 9, 2016 at Baltimore

LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Chiefs 34-20; Washington lost to Browns 34-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 4, Washington No. 24

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (5), PASS (32)

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (26)

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (25), PASS (29)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (22), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Ravens are 1-2 vs. Washington under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. That includes 31-28 OT loss in 2012 when Baltimore went on to win the Super Bowl. ... Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was Ravens linebackers coach from 1999-2001. ... The Ravens have won seven consecutive on the road since a defeat at Kansas City last September, the longest current streak in the NFL. Baltimore averaged 34 points in those seven games and scored five defensive TDs. ... Baltimore’s 14-game regular-season win streak ended with the loss to Kansas City on Monday night. ... Ravens QB Lamar Jackson already owns the NFL record for most yards rushing by a QB in his first three seasons with 2,083. ... Jackson has thrown 147 passes since his last interception. ... Since Jackson became Baltimore’s starting QB in November 2018, the Ravens have averaged an NFL-best 207.8 yards rushing per game. ... Baltimore has forced at least one turnover in 16 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Ravens K Justin Tucker is 7 for 7 on field goals and 10 for 10 on extra points this season. ... With 130-82 record, Harbaugh has a .613 winning percentage, tied with KC’s Andy Reid for fourth best among active NFL coaches. ... Washington has lost two consecutive games since a season-opening comeback win. ... QB Dwayne Haskins was 21 of 37 with three interceptions last week at Cleveland. ... Rookie RB Antonio Gibson has rushed for a TD in each of the past two games. ... WR Terry McLaurin had four catches for a team-high 83 yards against Browns. ... RG Brandon Scherff remains out with a knee injury. ... DE Chase Young (groin) is expected to miss this game. Young leads rookies with 2 1/2 sacks this season. ... DE Ryan Kerrigan plays his first game at empty FedEx Field since setting franchise sacks record. ... DE Montez Sweat has four sacks and six tackles for loss in the past four games. ... S Landon Collins last faced Baltimore in 2016 with the Giants and had 12 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Fantasy tip: Baltimore's defense is riding that 16-game turnover streak, has scored 10 defensive TDs since 2018 and is facing a QB coming off a three-interception game.

