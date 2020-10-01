Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Inside Europe 01.10.2020
By
Deutsche Welle
2020/10/01 12:57
Updated : 2020-10-02 00:40 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Japanese VTubers banned for mentioning Taiwan during livestream
Caregiver caught on video allegedly abusing elderly woman in New Taipei
Taiwanese spooked by ghostly arm emerging from bus
Huawei's Meng Wanzhou seen wearing 'Made in Taiwan' mask
Chinese TV airs video of swarms of 'Copyhawks' as tensions with Taiwan, India rise
Alibaba founder calls on China's businesses to put service first
Taiwan could fine Ou-yang NT$500,000 for singing at China National Day
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan
Frenchman in Taiwan tests positive for coronavirus after quarantine ends
60% of Taiwanese believe US would send troops if China attacks