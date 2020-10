French Open Results

Thursday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-1.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-5.

Cristian Garin (20), Chile, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2).

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (30), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-2, 6-3.

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (11), Australia, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Diego Schwartzman and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-0, 6-1.

Miyu Kato, Japan, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Chloe Paquet and Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, def. Maria Sanchez, United States, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-4, 6-1.

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, and Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-3.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elixane Lechemia and Elsa Jacquemot, France, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, vs. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (11), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (16), United States, vs. Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-0, 6-2.