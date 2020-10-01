  1. Home
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ on Mid-Autumn Festival

Ninth incursion in past two weeks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/01 20:29
A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft 

A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Thursday (Oct. 1), the day celebrated as the Mid-Autumn Festival, which this year also coincides with China’s National Day.

The latest incursion happened in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, closer to the disputed Dongsha islands than to Taiwan’s main island, the Air Force said. As on previous occasions, the military scrambled jets and broadcast warnings to leave the ADIZ, CNA reported.

A total of nine similar incidents took place within the past two weeks, with anti-submarine aircraft and fighter jets the most frequent violators. Meanwhile, China also outraged Taiwan by claiming the line separating the two sides in the middle of the Taiwan Strait does not exist.

The frequency of the incursions culminated in September when 37 incidents were registered within 48 hours during the visit of United States Undersecretary of State Keith Krach to Taiwan.
