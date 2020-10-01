Taiwan Presidential Office Building to star in National Day light show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As part of the Double Ten National Day celebrations from Oct. 6-10, Taiwan's Presidential Office Building will be illuminated with a map featuring Taiwanese elements such as Made-in-Taiwan face masks and domestic pork.

Each year since 2017, the century-old Presidential Office Building has been decked out with National Day light shows. This year's spectacle is themed "Proud of Taiwan, Embrace the Dawn" (自信島嶼 迎向曙光) and will revolve around four elements: facing challenges, growth in tough times, a digital voice, and democratic pride.

The General Association of Chinese Culture (中華文化總會, GACC) said its intention for turning Ketagalan Boulevard into an LED venue is to remind Taiwanese to be proud of who they are and to show their love for their motherland. It said the light show is not just a five-day celebration but an opportunity for people across the country to unite.

The GACC pointed out that 2020 has been a challenging year but that Taiwanese have demonstrated their resilience and perseverance during the coronavirus pandemic. It added that the country has become a model for the international community and returned to normality in most areas.

The association said the light show is a tribute to all Taiwanese who have refused to give in to the challenges and hardships brought on by the global outbreak. It emphasized that Taiwanese have served as lighthouses for one another this year and that they should be proud of their accomplishments, reported UDN.

The artistic director of the light show, Ding Duan (丁度嵐), said Taiwanese medical masks, baseball games with live audiences, domestic travel, concerts, domestic pork, and 5G technology will all be featured in the display. He said these elements can raise Taiwan's international profile by showing the country to be relatively untouched by the pandemic, reported CNA.

The show is to be projected onto the Presidential Office Building every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Oct. 6 to 10.

For more information, visit the GACC website and its Facebook page.



"Made in Taiwan" masks to be featured in National Day light show. (GACC photo)