Taiwan rises to No. 11 in world in digital competitiveness

IMD listed Taiwan as No. 11 in digital competitiveness. IMD listed Taiwan as No. 11 in digital competitiveness. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has risen two places to No. 11 on the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2020 overview published by Swiss business management school IMD, reports said Thursday (Oct. 1).

Taiwan's ranking is its best since IMD began publishing its annual list in 2017, CNA noted, though the Swiss school labeled the country “Taiwan, China” in the latest example of capitulation to Chinese demands.

Taiwan did even better when only considering countries with more than 20 million inhabitants, placing third behind only the United States and South Korea. Overall, the U.S. was No. 1, Singapore was No. 2, and Denmark came in at No. 3.

While Taiwan lost ground in the “knowledge” category, dropping to 18th place, it surged from No. 9 to No. 5 in “technology” and from 12th to 8th place in “future readiness.”

In its reaction to the new list, National Development Council (NDC) pointed out that Taiwan ranked No. 1 for subfactors such as business agility, IT and media stock market capitalization, and mobile broadband subscribers, CNA reported.